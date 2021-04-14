West Virginia motorcycle club member charged with felony child sex crimes

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County man, who is described as being part of a biker club, is facing several felony charges.

On Tuesday, April 14, West Virginia State Police arrested Chad McLean 50, of Belington, a member of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club, for the felony of Soliciting a Minor and Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor; the victim being a 14 year old girl.

During a subsequent search of his residence Mclean was found to be cultivating marijuana, troopers said.

Chad McLean

The Philippi Detachment of the West Virginia State Police is actively investigating the case with the assistance of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Philippi Police Department.

McLean is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $70,000.

