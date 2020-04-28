West Virginia moving in the right direction to re-open

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced that for the second straight day, positive Covid-19 test results in West Virginia, were below 3-percent. If that trend continues into Wednesday, elective surgeries can resume at hospitals, and testing at day-care centers will pave the way for them to re-open. The governor says everyone can contribute to making that happen.

“We try to social distance We try to wash our hands as much as possible. We don’t shake hands. You know we wear masks when we are in crowded situations. We do all the things that we can do, to keep our trend numbers going the right way,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

This is Week-1 in the governor’s plan to kick start the state economy. If successful, Phase -2 begins Monday with outdoor restaurants, barber shops, and places of worship allowed to open up, too – again with proper social distancing. Health officials will be watching for any potential flare-ups in in Covid-19 cases with more people out in public.

“We are watching things at the county level, at the state level. As the governor said, this virus is still here,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

“We’re going to know if we have a problem. And if we have a problem, we’re going to run to the fire,” said Gov. Justice.

State health officials says 88-percent of nursing home employees and residents have been retested in West Virginia with no spike reported in Covid-19 cases.

“As the Governor rolls out his six-week plan to gradually reopen the state economy, he has the widespread support of state business leaders, as well as key leaders in the legislature,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.