West Virginia named as one of the ‘Best Places To Go in 2022’

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism announced that West Virginia has been selected as one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler.

This designation follows a series of recent major announcements by Lonely Planet and TIME Magazine, that together rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel in the New Year.

“This is an incredible honor to have West Virginia make yet another global travel list for 2022,” Gov. Justice said. “All West Virginians should be so proud that the world is finally awakening to the fact that West Virginia is the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. I can’t wait for visitors from across the globe to see the beauty and majesty that we know as Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

Each year, Condé Nast Traveler selects the top destinations to visit in the New Year. This year’s destinations focused on a new era of travel and highlighted places known for delicious food, historic sites and the great outdoors.

West Virginia joined the ranks among renowned global destinations, including Alberta, Canada; Balearic Islands, Spain; Istanbul; London; Rapa Nui, Chile; Kyushu, Japan; and Sicily, Italy.

The article showcases West Virginia as an outdoor destination, touting the recent designation of the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and historic state park infrastructure projects, including new cabins at Coopers Rock State Forest and Beech Fork State Park and the developing Elk River Rail Trail.