West Virginia National Guard hasn’t been reimbursed for Capitol protection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – When Rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in January, the Pentagon called up National Guard Units from around the country to come in to protect the Capitol and members of Congress.

West virginia sent more than 200 soldiers at a cost of millions of state dollars.

Nearly seven months later the mountain state has still not been reimbursed.

We’ve talked with our Congressional delegation and they’re ready to take action. They’re ready to do this. At this point it seems there are two competing bills, and so I’m hopeful they’ll come together and be able to cut a deal. The issue is we’re just running out of time.” General William Crane, WV National Guard

The time crunch is crucial because if West Virginia does not get reimbursed soon, it will have to cancel major national guard training exercises in the mountain state scheduled for August and September.