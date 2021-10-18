West Virginia National Park: ‘Do Not Throw Rocks From Cliffs, It Could Kill Hikers’

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

A national park in West Virginia is telling visitors they need to stop throwing rocks down cliffs, saying it could kill climbers and hikers below.

A Facebook post by the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says a rock climber recently reported to park rangers that multiple people were throwing big rocks from the cliffs at Diamond Point on the Endless Wall trail to climbing areas more than 100 feet below.

The park says the climber saw at least one rock fall a couple of feet from someone who was climbing, saying it could have been a fatal accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter