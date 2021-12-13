West Virginia National Park won’t be allowed to have ramp harvests after Jan. 1

A decline in ramps, or wild leeks, in West Virginia national parks has led the National Park Service to ban harvesting of the plants at three parks starting next year.
The agency says ramp harvesting will not be allowed within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River as of Jan. 1.
The biologists determined there are too few plants to support harvesting and that continuing to harvest would jeopardize the species.
The agency says restrictions will continue until a viable plant population can be maintained with harvesting in the three parks.