Officer Michael Ellis with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers is receiving praise in a Facebook post after his quick response in an incident involving a UTV which highlights the importance of officers’ presence on the Harfield McCoy Trail System.

The accident happened on the Ivy Branch trail system in Lincoln County. Officer Ellis responded to the scene of a single-vehicle ATV rollover crash on a trail rated most difficult.

Lincoln 911 reported the rider received a significant cut to his leg that required immediate medical attention but when first responders arrived on the scene they had no way of getting to the crash due to the trial not being accessible by vehicle and they had no UTV.

Officer Ellis responded quickly retrieving the patrol UTV that was on-site and transported medical personnel to the victim for immediate attention, then provided transportation for everyone to the awaiting ambulance.

In a Facebook post by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, they said that “Officer Ellis’ quick response to the scene along with having the proper equipment readily accessible proved critical to this patient receiving immediate medical care and transport out of the remote area. Natural Resources Police Officers around the state are well trained and equipped to provide assistance for nearly any emergency situation.”