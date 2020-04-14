CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has one of the country’s lowest participation rates in the 2020 census.
Data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau shows only about a third of West Virginia households have responded to the head count as of Thursday [April 9], putting the state as third worst behind only Alaska and Puerto Rico.
About a month into the census effort, the national response rate is about half of all households with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan leading the pack with over 50% return rates.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials have repeatedly urged residents to fill out the census forms so the state can get funding for a number of federal programs.
Latest Posts:
- West Virginia near last in 2020 census responses
- Trinity Health System begins drive through testing for COVID-19
- Highlands Chick-Fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Brooke County Sheriff’s arrest wanted felon out of Marshall County
- I-C Care continues to serve senior citizens at home