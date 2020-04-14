West Virginia near last in 2020 census responses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has one of the country’s lowest participation rates in the 2020 census.

Data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau shows only about a third of West Virginia households have responded to the head count as of Thursday [April 9], putting the state as third worst behind only Alaska and Puerto Rico.

About a month into the census effort, the national response rate is about half of all households with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan leading the pack with over 50% return rates.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials have repeatedly urged residents to fill out the census forms so the state can get funding for a number of federal programs.

