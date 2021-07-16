West Virginia needle exchange program ruled on by a federal judge

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 photo file photo an injection drug user, deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange, in Miami. National data is incomplete, but available information suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high. Addiction experts blame the pandemic, which has left people stressed and isolated, disrupted treatment and recovery programs, and contributed to an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Fie)

(WTRF)- A federal judge has denied the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction on Senate Bill 334 meaning new rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward.

The syringe exchange law requires syringe services programs to be licensed by the state Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification.

It also must offer HIV and STD screening, long-term birth control, and drug abuse treatment at every visit.

The law also stated that the only way to get a new needle is to return the old one

The bill was passed by West Virginia Legislature and signed by West Virginia Goveenor Jim justice this year.