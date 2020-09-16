West Virginia Northern Community College expanding Wi-Fi access

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a new norm where we all live, work, and study with a screen in front of us for the most part; but that’s also left concerns that West Virginia is functioning without a high and reliable internet connection.

West Virginia Northern Community College is expanding it’s Wi-Fi signal in a way that could reach more students on campus grounds.

Even if they are in the parking lot, students could still have access.

The only access professor Jeremy Doolin says you had before was inside the building.

If you’re accessing the internet at home, Doolin said some people are better off. If you live in rural areas, that’s where internet may not be as quick and as reliable as it could be.

Internet is a utility. Nowadays, it’s not a whole lot different from having a reliable phone connection, having reliable access to water and electricity. When you don’t have reliable access to electricity, the people at the ends suffer for it. The same is being true for internet. The internet is being used for more than just education and entertainment. It’s actually used today for things like talking to a doctor. Jeremy Doolin, Assistant Professor of Computer Information and Technology

Doolin added a school could provide all the iPads, digital gear possible, but if there’s no internet at home and no public spaces to access students will fall behind.

Doolin also feels having reliable, high-speed internet across the state would be a huge benefit. He has faith West Virginia has the ability and the technology to do that.