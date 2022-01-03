West Virginia officials warn of scam over COVID vaccine status

FILE – A health worker gives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inside the Solidary Hands Shelter for the homeless in the poor neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021. Brazil’s government started taking an online public survey on Dec. 24 to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The message falsely claims the request is in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The DHHR says it has generated no such message, which should be immediately deleted.

The agency says residents shouldn’t click on the link provided in the text message.

The DHHR says it never asks for personal information by way of a text message.