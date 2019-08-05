West Virginia, Ohio leaders demand action following mass shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Leaders across the Tri-state region are reacting to President Trump’s address.

Flags at the West Virginia capitol and all public offices across the Mountain State will remain at half-staff through Thursday in memory of the shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton.

There is pressure on Congress and the White House to take specific action to prevent more mass shootings in the future, including a better check on potential gun purchasers.

Passage of legislation on background checks. The House of Representatives has already passed that legislation, however, Mitch McConnell is stalling that legislation in the Senate. He won’t even let it get into a committee for consideration. Gary Zuckett of the West Virginia Citizens Action

We can pass that in one afternoon, background checks. The President of the United States could sign it that day. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito issued a statement saying in part: