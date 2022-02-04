West Virginia opens up its first Cannabist dispensary

The first Cannabist dispensary has opened its doors in West Virginia.

Columbia Care one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of cannabis products in the U.S, has opened in Williamstown.

It’s the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year.

“The level of demand and excitement for high-quality cannabis and best-in-class service in West Virginia is promising for such a nascent medical market. We’re here to be a leader and a resource for current and future patients, as we introduce them to the power of this incredible plant,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “As the medical cannabis program continues to expand, we look forward to also serving as a wholesale partner to ensure that patient needs are met across the state with a variety of high-quality options. We’re thankful to the local community for welcoming Cannabist and to the Department of Health and Human Resources for their continued support.”

Other locations include Beckley, Morgantown, and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022.

For more information check out www.gocannabist.com/wv.