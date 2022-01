American flag at half-mast or half-staff blowing in wind with blue sky and clouds.

West Virginia Governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff in West Virginia on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with the presidential proclamation that all flags throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former United States Senator Harry Reid.