West Virginia parents charged after police find heroin with baby in car

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two parents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly doing heroin while a child was unattended in the back seat of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to the CVS on Harper Road in reference to two people doing drugs with a baby in the back seat of a car. The officer went up to the vehicle and spoke to Wayne and Mysti Matney.

At first, they told the officer they were at CVS to fill a prescription. Mysti Matney, who was the driver, gave consent for the officer to search the vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle, I was able to locate a small plastic baggie with a brown-powdery substance weighing approximately 0.4 grams,” the complaint stated.

The officer also located a rolled-up dollar bill consistent with snorting narcotics.

Wayne Matney reportedly told the officer it was his heroin and he was placed in custody for possession of a controlled substance. The officer also performed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Mysti Matney. According to the complaint, she showed signs of impairment. As she performed the test, she admitted to the officer that she had been doing the heroin and was placed in custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Both have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect since a child was left unattended and present during the time of the crime.