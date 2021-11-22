West Virginia pharmacist serving fraud sentence now accused of murder

A West Virginia pharmacist already serving a federal prison sentence in a fraud case has been indicted on a state charge in her husband’s death.

Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield says 40-year-old Natalie Cochran of Daniels was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a first-degree murder charge.

Cochran’s husband, Michael Cochran died in February 2019. The prosecutor did not give details about the death but said state police conducted an investigation.

Natalie Cochran was sentenced in March to 11 years for pretending to be a government contractor and defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.

