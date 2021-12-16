West Virginia plans to give a 5% pay raise to state employees

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the state will work on a 5% pay raise for all state employees.

“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.

“In addition to this, we have a situation going on in this country with this runaway inflation,” Gov. Justice continued. “So we’re going to do a one-time supplement to try to help our teachers and state employees who are contemplating how they’re going to fill their cars up with gasoline and buy groceries with the inflated prices.”

Gov. Justice said he will try to get this passed during the next legislative session.

Justice said that the legislature would also work to give state employees a one-time “inflation vaccine.” This means that state employees would receive a one-time bonus equal to 2.5% of their annual pay.

Gov. Justice said there may be some disagreement on the details, but the state legislature plans to come together and pass the pay raise.

“The pandemic of the past two years has helped us all see pretty clearly some of the problems that we’ve been we’ve been perhaps neglecting for far too long, and that’s that’s the compensation that we give some of the people who protect the most vulnerable in our population and that’s that’s our children,” he said. “We were happy to be able to indicate that the House indicates support for the 5% pay raise for our public employees and for school teachers,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw