West Virginia police arrest Georgia fugitive from justice

A man from Georgia was arrested by police in West Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice.

Police in Milton, West Virginia say during a traffic stop Kenneth Cart of Kingston, GA got out of the vehicle as a passenger and ran from police.

Police say they were able to catch up to Cart and tazed him to the ground where Cart tussled with officers.

Cart was eventually subdued and cuffed.

Cart was charged with Fugitive from Justice in Georgia with full extradition, an outstanding Putnam County warrant for felony receiving stolen property, battery of a police officer x 2, obstruction by attempting to disarm, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver as 15 grams of crystal meth was found in his coat.

Cart was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.