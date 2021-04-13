West Virginia Police: Fire Breaks Out After Woman Leaves Child Home Alone To Buy Cigarettes

(WTRF)- West Virginia State Police said a woman was cooking hamburgers and left her child home alone, where a fire broke out, to buy cigarettes

Bridget Nicole Deraimo, 40, was charged with child neglect with risk of death or bodily injury charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say when they arrived on location, Deraimo’s 9 year old son was leaving the home.

According to the complaint, neighbors of Deraimo say the mother left the boy at home alone often for long periods of time.

State Police noted that the home was infested with cockroaches and was cluttered with food.

While at the scene police say Deraimo returned to the home and appeared to be impaired.

The State police reviewed security footage from neighbors nearby and determined the boy was left alone for about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Troopers say the boy was sent home with his great-grandmother.