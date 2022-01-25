West Virginia police looking for missing man; Family fears he is in danger

Police in West Virginia say they need the public’s help locating a man whose family said is missing and may be in danger.

Charleston police say, Michael Quenten Cox, age 20, has been missing since January 19.

According to police, Michael lives in Rand, WV but frequents the west side of Charleston.

According to his family, Michael was last seen at McDonald’s near South Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.