West Virginia Police looking for missing man

The West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating David Samuel Gray.

Police say Gray was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt under a red t-shirt with gray, blue, and white Echo pants and blue tennis shoes.

Police also say Gray was last seen in the Kearneysville area of Jefferson County on February 25, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Gray is/has

5’9

185 pounds

brown hair

hazel eyes

Anyone with knowledge of Gray’s whereabouts is requested to contact Corporal M. C. Morgan with the West Virginia State Police Charles Town Detachment at (304) 725-9779.