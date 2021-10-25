West Virginia Police looking for missing teen

West Virginia Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Oak Hill Police Department is looking for Lillian Mabel Wallace from the Oak Hill, WV area.

Police say Lillian was lasts been leaving her house at 2:28 am on October 24.

Police also say Lillian was seen on video surveillance shortly after she left her house at a Dollar General in the Oak Hill area with a vehicle pulling up near the Dollar General around 2:33 am and leaving around 2:48 a.m. Police say she may have gotten into the vehicle.

The Oak Hill Police Department says Lillian has a cleft lip and palate and has a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Lillian has blonde hair with hazel eyes and is 5’3, 125 pounds. It is unknown what she was last wearing but police say she did pack some items before she left.

If you have any information on Lillian’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0596.