West Virginia police looking for wanted man on sex charges

West Virginia police say they are looking for a wanted man on sex crimes.

The Harrisville Police department say they are looking for Bill Junior Bailey.

Bill Junior Bailey is allegedly wanted for two felony charges of “Sexual Assault by a Parent, Custodian or Guardian”

Police say Bailey has been a recent resident of Ritchie County, WV but maybe staying in the Harrison County, WV area.

If you know the location of Bailey please contact the Harrisville Police Department (304-643-2669) or your Nearest Law Enforcement Agency.