West Virginia police officer memorial vandalized; Two people arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges, including petit larceny, after allegedly vandalizing a memorial set up to honor fallen Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s memorial has since been repaired after it was vandalized. A neighbor who keeps the grass cut around it tells me people in the neighborhood frequently have things stolen off of their yards. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/n3vu09Qt8g — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 8, 2021

The Charleston Police Department says the suspects are accused of stealing lights from the memorial and throwing bulbs into the street. CPD officials say the incident was captured on video surveillance.

Police say Michael Thomas White, 26, of Charleston, and Lyndize Jean Legg, 22, of Charleston, have been charged in the incident. White faces charges of Petit Larceny, Bond Revocation and Probation Violation. Legg is charged with Petit Larceny.

According to the Charleston Police Department, members of the Garrison Avenue community set up the memorial around 269 Garrison Avenue, near the location where Johnson was fatally shot on Dec. 1, 2020. Johnson died as a result of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

A resident on Garrison Avenue who wished to remain anonymous told 13 News that items are frequently stolen from residents’ front yards in the neighborhood.

He once met Officer Johnson when he called the police after his minibike was stolen.

The man also said his family members planted the Christmas tree at the memorial and bought the bulbs for it. He goes out of his way to keep the grass cut at the memorial.

When asked why he does that he simply replied “because she deserves it.”