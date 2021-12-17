West Virginia police officers purchase walker for woman who had hers stolen with their own money

Two West Virginia police officers are getting well-deserved recognition for their acts of kindness.

Police in Dunbar West Virginia say they responded to a house, last week, where a resident had her walker stolen from her porch.

Officers say they attempted to find the suspect and the walker but were unsuccessful.

Chief Oxley said the two officers who responded to the call, Ptlm Hannah and Ptlm King, went out the next morning and purchased a new walker and delivered it to her that day.

The Chief said, These are the things that Police Officers do but are never talked about, and while I listed the last 2 Patrolman’s names because it was the most recent, every Police Officer of the Dunbar Police Department, and every Police Officer everywhere, deserves the recognition for these selfless unseen acts that they do every single day since they took the Oath and chose to wear the badge.’