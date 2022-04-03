BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police reported that they responded to a second stabbing call in the state today, this time in Boone County.

Trooper J.G. Stapleton of the Madison Detachment was dispatched to a stabbing call in the Jeffrey area of Boone County.

Also on Sunday, the West Virginia State Police responded to a jail where one inmate allegedly stabbed another inmate in the neck.

In Boone County, Stapleton arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, 45-year-old Carleen Ferrell of Jeffrey, WV and confirmed she had been stabbed in the sternum with a knife.

Stapleton obtained a location and description of the suspect, 40-year-old Amber Nicole Kinser of Danville, WV and remained with Carleen Ferrell until Boone EMS arrived on scene.

Stapleton located Kinser at a nearby residence where she was taken into custody without incident. Kinser was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.

Ferrell was transported from the scene and flown to Charleston Area Medical Center for injuries sustained from the stabbing. Kinser was transported to Southwestern Regional Jail.