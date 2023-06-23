MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This weekend, Pride events will be held in Morgantown. One event that was initially scheduled won’t be occurring though due to a “lack of appropriate” police staffing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Morgantown Pride Parade was set to take place on Friday night at 6 p.m., but instead, it will now be a march of solidarity. The march will start behind the old Panera Bread building, which was located at 207 Willey Street, and will end at 123 Pleasant Street.

“Morgantown Pride wishes to report that we have unfortunately been unable to receive confirmation that the Pride Parade can proceed safely,” Morgantown Pride said in a Facebook post. “The Morgantown Police Department has indicated that they lack the appropriate staffing to keep citizens safe during a parade activity.”

This announcement was made on social media one day before the parade was set to occur. Morgantown Pride went on to add that they submitted an application for the parade in early May and were ensured that “adequate staffing levels” would not be an issue.

“We know that this news is coming at an immensely inconvenient time and please know that we have taken extensive steps to try to retain the parade at its current time but we do value the safety of our community at this incredibly dangerous time for our community.” Morgantown Pride’s Facebook post

The post went on to say that they hope they can hold the parade in August.

Notably, the parade was set to take place on High Street at 6 p.m., arguably during one of the busiest times for traffic in the area. Also, the 2023 Summer Concert Series is open to the public around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at the Ruby Amphitheater.

12 News reached out to the Morgantown Police Department and the City of Morgantown’s Communications Department to confirm Morgantown Pride’s comments, but had not received a comment as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

After Friday night’s march, an after party will take place at 123 Pleasant Street at 8 p.m. for people ages 18 years and older. On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a Pride block party will be hosted at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, which can be found at 389 Spruce Street.