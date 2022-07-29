WEST VIRGINIA- (WTRF) A retired Catholic priest from the Diocese Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with sexually assaulting a young male ages 9-14 years.

According to a criminal complaint, Perry Malacaman, 84, who resides in West Virginia, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

Malacaman worked at St. Francis de Sales, a parish in Beckley, W.Va., and was ordained in 1972, in the Archdiocese of Davao, in Davao City, Philippines.

He had been assigned to several parishes in West Virginia starting in 1993, and last served as a priest in 2009 in Beckley, according to diocesan Bishop Mark E. Brennan, who wrote a letter to Catholics in the Beckley area.

SNAP insist that Bishop Brennan contact his equals in the Philippines and have them share the news of this arrest.

Additionally, SNAP encourages anyone with information regarding Fr. Malacaman to report what they know to law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania State Police.