West Virginia proposes bill to repeal abortion restrictions

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display

 Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal all restrictions on abortion in West Virginia.

The move comes amid efforts in the state’s Republican-led Legislature to increase limitations on abortion.

During a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, bill co-sponsor and former abortion patient Del. Danielle Walker says abortion restrictions are racist.

Walker is a mother and the only Black woman serving in the West Virginia Legislature.

But chances of the bill advancing are slim.

Conservative lawmakers have already introduced a bill this session to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter