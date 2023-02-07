WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local doctor is gaining national recognition for his many years of service and his numerous contributions to psychiatry.

Dr. Steven Corder of Northwood Health Systems has been named an American Psychiatric Association Distinguished Life Fellow.

It’s considered the highest honor awarded by the APA and recognizes members who have made a significant contribution to their profession.



Corder has served as Medical Director of Northwood Health Systems for 32 years.



He is one of only 14 psychiatrists in the Mountain State to receive the honor in a span of forty years