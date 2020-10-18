West Virginia ranks in top half of best states to be living in for middle class

West Virginia is in the top half best states to be living in if you’re in the middle class, according to a new study.

All of that goes off of income, jobs, and how many people own a home.

It tells us we rank very high in home ownership when it comes to the middle class. We’re up at 73.4%. That’s higher than many other states in the study.

“That we have that many people that aren’t renting, that are participating in the economy, so to speak, with the purchasing of a home is very positive. For the state to rank this rank, I think that’s a very good thing.” Jason Haswell, managing director of Monteverde group

The study also finds we’re a little lower on our actually median income. But local financial experts say that’s expected because our cost of living here is much less.

Haswell says even more industries and technologies could start to flow in West Virginia, and that the outcomes for us could be very good moving forward.