West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them.

The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta variant cases spread rapidly.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reopened their free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic.

“We started those third doses and those additional doses today because we want our immunocompromised patients to be as well as they can be throughout this pandemic because they will be the ones who are the most greatly affected,” Dr. Sherri Young, Health Director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

Immunocompromised candidates include those with solid organ transplants, undergoing chemotherapy, and who are taking medicines that weaken the immune systems.

I’m 65 and there is no telling how long I’m going to be here, so I’m going to try and be here as long as I can. Kenneth Booth, Immunocompromised COVID Vaccine Recipient

Kenneth Booth is an immunocompromised individual who originally received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccination and is now getting his additional dose in order to stay healthy for as long as possible.

“What they are recommending is that we use the two, what they call M-RNA vaccines. That’s your Pfizer and Moderna,” Young said.

“It’s really nasty out there, so the best thing they can do is get a shot,” Booth said.

Dr. Young continues to recommend vaccinations and wear your mask in large crowds and indoors until the numbers of COVID come back down.

“We don’t want to continue to spread this. Otherwise, we will be dealing with this for much, much longer than we anticipated,” Young said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is offering another free COVID vaccination and testing clinic next Saturday.