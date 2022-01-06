West Virginia records most daily coronavirus cases

West Virginia has set a pandemic record for the number of daily positive coronavirus cases.

The 3,345 confirmed cases reported Thursday were 29% higher than the previous mark of 2,585 cases set last Friday.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard, daily positive records have been broken four times in the past week.

The number of people hospitalized from the virus is creeping up, too. There were 758 hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 557 on Christmas.

The state also has sharply lowered the number of active cases based on federal guidelines that now reflect an active status length of five days instead of 10 days.