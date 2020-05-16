West Virginia reports 65th coronavirus-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia health officials reported the state’s 65th coronavirus-related death on Sunday. The victim was an 89-year-old male from Fayette County.

1,470 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Saturday. However, more than 900 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (207), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (1), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (98), Kanawha (206), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (27), Mingo (4), Monongalia (115), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (4), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).