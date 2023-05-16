OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A long-time West Virginia state legislator from the Ohio Valley is stepping down in mid-term.

Republican Delegate Erikka Storch of Wheeling began serving in the legislature in 2010. She represents the 4th District which includes part of Ohio County. Her current two-year term runs through 2024.

But she is leaving the legislature at the end of the week to take a new position, and she can’t do both jobs at once.

“So I had a lot of reflection, a lot of conversation with my family, a lot of prayer, but decided that to change what I like to call my daytime pays the bills job, because the Legislature, we are a part-time citizen Legislature, but I changed jobs, and that change will require me to resign from the Legislature.” Erikka Storch, Leaving West Virginia Legislature

Storch says the part of being a delegate she liked best was helping people and providing them with connections to information they needed.



She says she’ll still be glad to do that.



But her new job will be as external affairs manager for Appalachian Power or AEP.



She says she embraces the change, and looks forward to working with the community