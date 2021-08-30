West Virginia residents can have land designated ‘wild yard’

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPSHOT – A general view shows burnt trees along the Great Alpine road in an area devastated by bushfires in Sarsfield, Victoria state on January 3, 2020. – The bushfires raging across Australia have had a devastating impact on the country’s unique flora and fauna, with some estimates putting the death toll at nearly half a billion animals in one state alone, and experts believe it could take decades for wildlife to recover. (Photo by James ROSS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JAMES ROSS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents who landscape for wildlife use can have their land designated a “wild yard.”

The program has 300 members around the state and is operated through the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to create a more natural habitat for wildlife around the state.

Wildlife biologist Jim Fregonara says landowners who apply, provide a habitat plan, and demonstrate that their property meets the needs of native wildlife will be added to a register of wild yards.

They also receive a certificate for participating in the program and a signpost to display in the yard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter