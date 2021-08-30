West Virginia residents can have land designated ‘wild yard’

TOPSHOT – A general view shows burnt trees along the Great Alpine road in an area devastated by bushfires in Sarsfield, Victoria state on January 3, 2020. – The bushfires raging across Australia have had a devastating impact on the country’s unique flora and fauna, with some estimates putting the death toll at nearly half a billion animals in one state alone, and experts believe it could take decades for wildlife to recover. (Photo by James ROSS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JAMES ROSS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents who landscape for wildlife use can have their land designated a “wild yard.”

The program has 300 members around the state and is operated through the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to create a more natural habitat for wildlife around the state.

Wildlife biologist Jim Fregonara says landowners who apply, provide a habitat plan, and demonstrate that their property meets the needs of native wildlife will be added to a register of wild yards.

They also receive a certificate for participating in the program and a signpost to display in the yard.