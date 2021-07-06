Vet Voices

West Virginia residents hold ‘Patriot Parade’ in response to city not flying flags

Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Bennett

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People in Lewisburg took to social media to express they are upset that no American flags were flown in the City of Lewisburg during the July Fourth holiday.

In response to the city’s “scheduling error”, people from across southern West Virginia gathered in Lewisburg for a ‘Patriot Parade’ that rolled through town on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Amy O’Brien

The parade was organized by people in the community, and is led by Jeremy Bennett. Bennett, a Readiness NCO with the Army National Guard. He said the parade is aimed at bringing patriotism back to Lewisburg. There were an estimated 250 vehicles with about 800 participants and bystanders.  

The parade started Monday evening at the Lewisburg WalMart at 8 p.m., before heading through downtown Lewisburg.

