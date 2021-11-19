West Virginia restaurant employees have police called on them after ‘demanding union recognition’

West Virginia employees at a Tudors Biscuit World in Elkins, West Virginia had the police called on them when they ‘marched on their boss’ according to Union Local 400.

Union Local 400 says the workers are demanding union recognition and that’s why they marched during work but management at Tudors Biscuit World called police on the employees.

No word on if the employees were arrested or cited

Former West Virginia Senator, Richard N. Ojeda, II commented on the employee’s march.

