West Virginia's senior citizens one step closer to a major tax cut

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Senior citizens in West Virginia are one big step closer to getting a major tax cut.

The House of Delegates voted 96 to one on Friday to eliminate the income tax on social security benefits.

West Virginia is one of only 13 states that still levies the income tax on seniors.

Lawmakers had tried to cut the tax in previous years, but didn't because the state budget was in a deep deficit. Now the Mountain State has a nearly $200 million budget surplus, so the tax on social security is being eliminated.

"They're going to spend that money in West Virginia. It's going to help them," said Delegate Randy Swartzmiller (D-Hancock). "It's going to help the West Virginia economy, so it's going to be a win-win for everybody."

"I hope that it helps the grandparents mostly, that's raising grandchildren," added Delegate Terri Sypolt (R-Preston). "And I hope that money turns around and goes right back into our economy."

The only person to vote "no" Delegate John Doyle (D-Jefferson), who said the state can't afford to give up the annual $50 million the tax generates.

Governor Justice made the social security tax cut a priority in his State of the State address.

The bill now heads to the Senate for another vote there.

