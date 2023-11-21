WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A West Virginia school staff member is getting some well-deserved praise for his quick thinking in an emergency.

Officials with Ritchie Elementary School in Ohio County tell us that counselor Nick Irvin saved a student when she were choking on her lunch in the cafeteria.

Nick Irvin, Hero & Ritchie Elementary School Counselor

The other students shouted for help, and that’s when Mr. Nick stepped in immediately to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

School officials say they are beyond appreciative for Nick’s quick response and the perfect application of his training.

“It was just kind of a natural reaction, you know. I saw all the signs of someone choking and just did what I had to do and thought of all the different trainings and it just worked out. I’m glad that she’s just alright, and I followed up with her the next day and she seemed like she was in good spirits.” Nick Irvin, Hero & Ritchie Elementary School Counselor

School officials tell us that their staff completes multiple forms of medical training every two years. That training incudes the Heimlich maneuver, as well as CPR and the use of a defibrillator.