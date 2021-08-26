West Virginia schools, libraries can seek funds for tech upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia schools and libraries will be eligible for $48 million for internet connection-related upgrades through the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Joe Manchin says applications for the Emergency Connectivity Program will be open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 13.

Applications will be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.

Manchin says schools and libraries can use the funding to buy laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

The senator says, “Without broadband access, West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework or attract new residents to the state.”