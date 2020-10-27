West Virginia Secretary of State candidate Natalie Tennant stops in Wheeling; discusses unemployment, military

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Candidate for West Virginia Secretary of State, Natalie Tennant made a stop today at Wheeling’s Heritage Port to discuss an issue that she hopes to solve if elected.

Tennant discussed how she is working to improve the staggering 24 percent national unemployment rate for military spouses.

Tennant, a 19-year military spouse herself, helped pass the Veterans Business Waiver in 2015. Since then, hundreds of veterans have used this service across West Virginia, saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tennant’s next plan of action is to help military spouses. Military spouses would be established in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, also known as DEERS.

“We need to expand this to military spouses because they have such a high rate of unemployment and it just seems like it’s common sense to do that and small businesses make a difference in West Virginia. They are who hires our friends and neighbors and that’s why we have to make sure we strengthen our small businesses,” said Tennant.

It’s up to the legislature to give the final approval on the extension of the DEERS program to military spouses.