West Virginia Senate passes bill requiring school boards to stream meetings online

On Tuesday, February 8th, The West Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring county boards of education to allow in-person attendance and public comments at all meetings.

The bill also required that the audio and video of those meetings be broadcasted live online, and to archive those videos for the public.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and a pastor proposed an amendment Tuesday that would have made private schools subject to state open-meetings laws if they accept “any amount of public funding.”

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley then ruled that the proposed change wasn’t germane to the bill, so the amendment was not voted on.

Senate Bill 493 was advanced by Senators to a final vote and now goes to the House of Delegates while still allowing for amendments.

