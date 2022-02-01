West Virginia Senate votes to mandate cameras in special education classrooms

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 27: A CCTV camera operates in the Pegasus Hotel in Jamaica where Pakistan Coach Bob Woolmer was found dead a week ago, March 27, 2007 in Kingston, Jamaica. A murder investigation is now under way into the death of Bob Woolmer after the post-mortem results proved that Bob Woolmer’s death was due to asphyxia as a result of manual strangulation. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Mandating cameras in special education classrooms is one step closer after the bill was approved by the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate passed the bill 34-0

Senate Bill 261 would require cameras to be installed with administers reviewing the camera footage once every 90 days.

The schools would be required to keep the footage for one year.

According to Metronews, the bill comes from Holz Elementary School in Charleston where a former instructor is accused of physically abusing a child and forcing a student to eat lunch on the bathroom floor.

The House of Delegates in West Virginia will vote on the bill next