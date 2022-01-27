West Virginia Senator addresses the 700 letters, not emails, she’s received on broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a problem almost all West Virginians are all too familiar with: Slow internet. And Thursday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is rejuvenating the fight to expand broadband.

The senator says with the Build Back Better Plan failing to go through, broadband efforts went back to the drawing board.

The senator is looking to county leaders across West Virginia to get an accurate map of the underserved and unserved areas.

She also says it takes smaller providers coming to West Virginia and staking a claim.

She’s reading letters, not emails, from more than a few West Virginians.

Over 700 stories to tell, and you know what? They’re not happy stories. They are stories of low service. They’re paying for service that has not been delivered. Their child, their grandchildren in school have had to move away from where they live because they can’t get service. It’s all of the above and when I look at the locations, it’s everywhere. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) W.Va.

The senator is launching Capito Connect with hopes that once accurate mapping is gathered, then they can start pumping in the money for this need.

It also comes as newer phones are jumping from LTE to 5G, putting West Virginia even further behind.