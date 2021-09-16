West Virginia Senator introduces bill to honor 13 American Heroes killed in Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined a bipartisan group of her colleagues this week in introducing a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

“Nothing can replace the 13 men and women we lost on August 26,” Senator Capito said. “They were young sons and daughters who raised their hands, answered the call, and lost their lives while attempting to do the most admirable thing one can do: lay down one’s life for another. We owe them so much more, but it is our hope that this recognition will forever be a reminder of their brave service and the ultimate sacrifice they made for our great nation.”

The bill would posthumously award Congressional Gold Medals to Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the legislative branch’s highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.