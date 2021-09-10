West Virginia senators oppose special session on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic Senate leaders said Thursday they’re against a special session to consider bills that would bar schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures.

Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone, who is also a physician, said the health care system is stretched.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Stollings, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin of Greenbrier, and Sen. Richard Lindsay of Kanawha held a teleconference to show solidarity with Senate Republicans who they said are quietly opposed to holding a COVID-19 special session.

Baldwin says somebody has to “stand up for the right thing.”

Lindsay said he is astounded that some Republicans want to impose their will on businesses and schools.

