West Virginia sheriff retires after being accused of misconduct

A county sheriff in West Virginia who was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment is retiring.

The News and Sentinel reports that Steve Stephens submitted a brief resignation letter to the Wood County Commission on Monday.

The three commissioners unanimously voted to accept it.

A former female sergeant filed a lawsuit Oct. 22 claiming that the sheriff’s behavior, including comments about her appearance, led her to quit.

The suit also accuses Stephens of inappropriately touching a female deputy, who filed a formal complaint last year.

A Charleston law firm says the sheriff agreed to resign after its lawyers met with him for their investigation.