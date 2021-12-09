West Virginia Sheriff’s Department arrest man in truck driver road-rage murder

One man has been arrested after a West Virginia Sheriff’s Department says a road rage incident lead to one trucker shooting and murdering another trucker.

The Berkley County Sheriff’s Department arrested 66-year-old Harold Rue, of Gwinnett, GA after they say a road rage incident broke out between him and another trucker in West Virginia.

The Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred at the 23-mile marker northbound after both truckers pull off onto the shoulder of the interstate. Rue left the scene after shooting the other trucker and traveled northbound on Interstate 81.

Investigators say they got the information from witnesses and shared it with other authorities that lead to the arrest of Rue in Carlisle, PA.

Rue is charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in Pennsylvania.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla, of Hialeah, Florida. The investigation is still ongoing and Rue could face more criminal charges after being returned to West Virginia.