West Virginia Sheriff’s Looking For Missing Person

(WTRF)- West Virginia Police are needing the public’s help on locating a 51- year-old woman.

Police say Amy Huffman was last seen on April 26 around 4 AM at her residence on Marie Lane in princeton, WV.

Amy was driving her 2014 black Jeep Cherokee with WV tag# 0447.

Amy is 5’9”, 270 lbs with blonde hair & green/gray eyes.

Police do not have a description of her clothing.

Police also say Amy suffers from Parkinson’s disease and could be without her medication.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts or has seen Amy please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364